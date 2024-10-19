US investigating unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel attack plans
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran and note that Israel continues to move military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. Three U.S. officials told The Associated Press an investigation is ongoing, and it was still unknown if the documents were leaked or hacked. A fourth U.S. official said the documents appear to be legitimate. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.