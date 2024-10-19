US investigating unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel attack plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran and note that Israel continues to move military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. Three U.S. officials told The Associated Press an investigation is ongoing, and it was still unknown if the documents were leaked or hacked. A fourth U.S. official said the documents appear to be legitimate. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.