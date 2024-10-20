Moldovans cast votes to choose president and decide on EU path as Russian interference claims spike

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans have started casting ballots in two key votes that could determine whether the European Union candidate country, which neighbors Ukraine, remains on a pro-western path amid ongoing allegations that Russia has tried to undermine the electoral process. Incumbent President Maia Sandu is the favorite to secure another term in office in a presidential race in which 11 candidates are running. If Sandu fails to win an outright majority on Sunday, a run-off will be held on Nov. 3 which could pit her against a Russia-friendly former prosecutor general. Voters will also choose in a referendum whether to enshrine in the country’s constitution its path toward the 27-nation EU.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.