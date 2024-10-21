China holds live-fire drills opposite Taiwan, a week after large-scale exercise
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is holding live-fire drills off the coast of its southern Fujian province that faces Taiwan. The new exercises Tuesday are taking place just a week after China held a massive air-and-sea drill it called punishment for Taiwan’s president rejecting Beijing’s claims of sovereignty. The Marine Safety Administration said the drills were being held near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It did not offer additional details. Taiwan’s defense ministry said China’s drills were part of an annual exercise but also could be part of China’s overall approach toward to warn off any ideas of independence for Taiwan.