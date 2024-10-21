Mexican schools have 6 months to ban junk food sales or face heavy fines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say schools have six months to implement a government-sponsored ban on junk food or face heavy fines. Authorities are confronting what they call the worst childhood obesity problem in the world. The rules were published on Sept. 30 and target products including sugary fruit drinks, chips and artificial pork rinds. Authorities say about one-third of Mexico’s children are overweight or obese. Previous attempts to implement laws against junk food have met with little success. Mexico’s new president says schools will have to offer water fountains and alternative snacks, like bean tacos.

