Mideast conflict looms over US presidential race as Harris and Trump jostle for an edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The crisis in the Middle East is looming over the race for the White House as the campaign enters its final weeks. Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling to find just the right words to navigate its difficult cross-currents and Republican Donald Trump is making bold pronouncements that the age-old conflict can quickly be set right if he is elected. Both of them are bidding for the votes of Arab and Muslim American voters and Jewish voters, particularly in extremely tight races in the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.