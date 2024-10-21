President Paul Biya returns to Cameroon amid rumors his health is failing

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has returned to his home country after weeks abroad amid rumors that his health is failing. That’s according to a state-run television station report on Monday. The 91-year-old president of the West African country appeared on television at the airport in the capital Yaounde, shaking hands with officials next to his wife Chantal and greeted by a cheering crowd of supporters. “Finally, this is not a phantom, it is President Paul Piya having a lengthy discussion with government officials,” a presenter from the state-run broadcaster Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) said. Questions about Biya’s health and whereabouts grew after he was last seen in public at the China-Africa summit in Beijing a month ago.

