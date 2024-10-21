Special education class receives $777.77 to fuel coffee cart program

News Channel 3 and Walter Clark Legal Group awarded Ms. Alissa Cahill from Desert Ridge Academy with $777.77 to support her special education students.

They will use the funds for their school-wide coffee cart, “Cool Beans.” Students can get hands-on experience in social skills and money management as they sell coffee to faculty.

“We know how important education is in the first place," said Walter Clark. "But secondly when we have kids who are otherwise left behind because they may have some extra needs it’s great to see that were able to address those and what a great teacher to do that for us.”

Watch News Channel 3 at 4:00 to see Ms. Cahill's class celebrate!