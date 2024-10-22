Cuba fights to come back from a nationwide blackout, then a storm that killed six

HAVANA (AP) — A small town in far eastern Cuba is recovering from flooding that killed at least six people after Hurricane Oscar crossed the island’s eastern coast as a tropical storm with winds and heavy rain. Cuba’s capital was partially illuminated Monday night after a massive blackout that has generated a handful of protests and a stern government warning that any unrest will be punished. President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on state television that rescue and recovery work continued in the town of San Antonio del Sur and officials have yet to enter some flooded areas. ‘The country has completely halted,’ says homemaker Mayde Quiñone. She cares for her mother-in-law, who is in her 80s. She says ‘this hurts everyone, but the elderly most of all.’

