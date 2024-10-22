US charges Iran Revolutionary Guard official in alleged plot to kill a human rights activist in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — An official with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been charged in a plot to kill an Iranian American author on U.S. soil. Ruhollah Bazghandi was charged in an updated indictment filed Tuesday against those accused of trying to kill Masih Alinejad. The Iranian opposition activist and journalist has been living in exile in New York City. Her identity is not in court papers but she has confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target. She had fled Iran following the country’s disputed 2009 presidential election. Bazghandi is described in court papers as a brigadier general who previously served as chief of the Revolutionary Guards counterintelligence department.

