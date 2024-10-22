Police say 11 are killed when a gasoline truck explodes near Uganda’s capital

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Police in Uganda say least 11 people including children were killed when a fuel truck exploded next to a highway on Tuesday. The truck overturned after an accident and later exploded in a town just outside Kampala, the capital. A video shared online by an onlooker appeared to show people scooping up fuel from the truck before the blast. The dangerous scene echoed a similar incident in Nigeria last week that killed more than 140 people. People who rush to collect fuel from stricken trucks hope to sell it, despite warnings to stay away. There have been similar incidents in East Africa.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.