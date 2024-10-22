South Korea warns it can send arms to Ukraine after reports of North’s troops in Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea warns it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly dispatching troops to Russia. Tuesday’s statement is apparently meant to pressure Russia not to bring in North Korean troops in its war against Ukraine. South Korea worries that Russia may reward North Korea by giving it sophisticated weapons technologies that can boost the North’s nuclear and missile programs. In an emergency security meeting in Seoul, top South Korean officials agreed to link the level of their countermeasures to progress in Russian-North Korean military cooperation. Officials say South Korea could consider sending both defensive and offensive weapons to Ukraine.

