Harris to give her campaign’s closing argument at the Ellipse, where Trump helped spark Capitol riot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to lay out her campaign’s closing argument by returning to the site near the White House where Donald Trump spoke before a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She is hoping it will crystalize for voters the fight between defending democracy and sowing political chaos. Her campaign says Harris will speak at the Ellipse Tuesday — one week before Election Day. She’ll urge voters to “turn the page” toward a new era away from Trump. The site is symbolic, since it is where Trump urged his supporters to fight after the 2020 election, helping incite a deadly attack on the Capitol.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.