Polish radio station replaces journalists with AI ‘presenters’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish radio station has stirred up controversy after dismissing its journalists and relaunching this week with AI-generated “presenters.” Weeks after letting its journalists go, OFF Radio Krakow announced this week that it was relaunching with what it called the first experiment in Poland. The station said its three avatars are designed to reach younger listeners by speaking about cultural, art and social issues including the concerns of LGBTQ+ people. A journalist and film critic who until recently hosted a show on the radio station published an open letter protesting the replacement of employees with artificial intelligence. By Wednesday morning some 15,000 people had signed it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.