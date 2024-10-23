Should elephants have the same rights as people? A Colorado court may decide

DENVER (AP) — Missy, Kimba, Lucky, LouLou, and Jambo have lived in Colorado Springs for decades in the elephant exhibit at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Now an animals rights group is trying to get them released from what they say is essentially the equivalent of a prison for such highly intelligent and social animals known to roam for miles a day in the wild. Colorado’s highest court will hear arguments Thursday on whether the elephants should be legally able to challenge their captivity under a longheld legal process used by prisoners to dispute their detention. The zoo says the group isn’t concerned about the elephants but is just trying to create a judicial precedent that would allow the captivity of any animal to be challenged.

