Walmart, Prosecutors Settle Suit over Improper Hazardous Waste Disposal

Mega retailer Walmart Inc. has agreed to a $7.5 million payout and to improve waste disposal practices under a settlement stemming from a lawsuit filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and other agencies after the corporation was caught dumping hazardous products into landfills, it was announced today.

The stipulated judgment between Walmart, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the Alameda, Fresno, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, Solano, Tulare and Yolo counties' district attorney's offices is expected to be signed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge before the end of the month.

The civil suit stemmed from a series of audits conducted at Walmart stores between 2015 and 2021, which uncovered instances in which hazardous waste was "illegally disposed of ... in regular trash bins and illegally transported to local landfills, which are not permitted to receive such waste products,'' according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

There are 33 Walmart stores and distribution centers countywide.

"The hazardous waste included -- but was not limited to -- hundreds of containers of toxic aerosols and liquid wastes, including spray paints, rust removers, bleach, pesticides and medical waste, such as over-the-counter drugs,'' the agency stated.

Walmart was previously sued by some of the plaintiffs in 2010 for related violations, prosecutors said. Instead of abiding by a range of reformative measures, the corporation's employees repeated the same unlawful practices, according to the DA's Office.

"We are pleased that California recognizes in this settlement that Walmart's goal is `to advance the protection of the health and safety of the people of California and the protection of the environment,''' according to a statement released by Walmart to City News Service.

"The fact that the settlement agreement requires Walmart to `maintain' our pre-existing waste compliance program is a testament to the strength of the compliance program we have built, and the settlement agreement itself recognizes that Walmart's program is extremely effective at keeping allegedly hazardous waste out of public landfills,'' the company said. "We appreciate that the government agencies have recognized that Walmart strives to safeguard both the environment and the people.''

Prosecutors said that, under the settlement, Walmart will be required to pay $4.29 million in civil penalties, as well as $3.2 million in reimbursement for legal expenses incurred by the counties. Riverside County's share of the payout will total $170,000.

The settlement also imposes injunctive terms, which will require Walmart to hire an independent third-party auditor to conduct three annual rounds of waste audits at its facilities throughout California during the next four years,'' the DA's Office said.