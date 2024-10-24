A Dutch government watchdog says the Netherlands is unlikely to hit a 2030 target for emissions cuts

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government’s climate watchdog is warning that the Netherlands is “very unlikely” to achieve a European Union-mandated reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 unless it takes urgent action. The Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency said in a report on Thursday that tougher legislation is needed to achieve the target of a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The agency says the country is on track to a reduction of 44-52% based on current and pending plans.

