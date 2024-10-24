Australia’s leader rejects Beijing’s claims that his country is rife with ‘racism and hate crimes’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected accusations from Beijing that his country is “plagued by systemic racism and hate crimes” after an Australian diplomat led a group of Western nations in renewing concerns about human rights violations in China. “When it comes to China, we’ve said we’ll cooperate where we can, we’ll disagree where we must, and we’ll engage in our national interest,” Albanese told reporters on Thursday as he arrived in Samoa. A day earlier, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian had denounced as meddling and hypocrisy a statement made by 15 nations to the U.N. General Assembly this week.

