One year after a massacre in Maine, survivors and loved ones search for new beginnings

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — One year ago, a gunman killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston. As Maine prepares to mark the anniversary of its deadliest mass shooting, survivor Ben Dyer and fiancée Keela Smith say they’re planning to take the day back, by getting married next year on October 25, and changing what was the worst day of their lives into the best day. The couple are among dozens of people affected by the shooting who are still trying to find ways to work through the physical and emotional trauma. Lewiston is planning a ceremony Friday to honor the victims, survivors, first responders and others affected by the tragedy.

