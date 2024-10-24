Progressives warn Harris must change her closing message as the election looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Progressive Democrats are warning Kamala Harris that she risks losing the support of a small, but significant portion of her political base unless she changes her campaign’s closing message — and its messengers — immediately. Several progressive leaders believe that Harris has been too focused on winning over moderate Republicans in recent days at the expense of her own party’s passionate liberals. And they say that Harris’ closing message, which is increasingly focused on Republican Donald Trump and the threat he poses to U.S. democracy, ignores the economic struggles of the nation’s working class. Bernie Sanders shared his concerns Thursday in an Associated Press interview. He said, “She has to start talking more to the needs of working-class people.”

