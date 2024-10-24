Venice extends day-tripper tax through next year, doubling fee for last-minute visitors

ROME (AP) — Venice will extend its day-tripper tax through next year, increasing the number of days and doubling the fee to 10 euro for last-minute visitors, city officials have said on Thursday. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro stressed that the tax aims at helping the city and its citizens to battle overtourism, avoiding peaks of visitors during crowded holidays and weekends. Under the new pilot phase — which will start on April 18 and close on July 27, 2025, for a total of 54 days — Fridays will be included in the entrance-fee scheme. Tourists who decide to reserve last-minute will pay 10 euro instead of the usual 5.

