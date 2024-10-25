A staged video claimed to show someone destroying ballots. Election officials were prepared

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — A video that shows votes for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump being destroyed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was staged. Bucks County election officials were quick to knock the video down, identifying it as “fake” within three hours after it began going viral. In a statement, the Bucks County Board of Elections said the envelope and materials depicted in this video were clearly not authentic materials belonging to or distributed by the board.

