Computer glitch could keep 1,900 teens from voting in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A civil rights organization wants South Carolina to reopen voter registration for nearly 1,900 teens after the state Department of Motor Vehicles failed to notify election officials that they checked the box to register as they got their driver’s licenses. The teens were 17 at the time they went to the DMV, but would be 18 by Election Day. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit Tuesday, a day after early voting started in South Carolina. Lawyers for the DMV, election officials and lawmakers say they are sympathetic toward the teens, but it is too late. A judge promised a ruling Friday after hearing arguments from both sides.

