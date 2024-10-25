Trump rally at Madison Square Garden follows a long tradition in politics

NEW YORK (AP) — The rally Republican Donald Trump is planning for Madison Square Garden on Sunday follows a long line of political events at the storied New York City arena. Four buildings have actually carried the name. The current Garden has hosted both Democratic and Republican National Conventions. It’s also where one crowd of thousands joined a pro-Nazi German American rally in 1939, and then another crowd of thousands rallied with the Communist Party a week later. Marilyn Monroe took the stage in 1962 to sing a sultry “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy, adding to the lore surrounding what the New York Knicks announcer calls “the world’s most famous arena!!!”

