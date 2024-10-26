Palm Springs Police investigate attempted murder on N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs police are investigating an attempted murder following a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Palm Springs according to the department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of N. Palm Canyon Drive at approximately 1:44 a.m. and located two victims involved in the incident.

One individual sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The initial investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between the two individuals and others in the area, during which one of the individuals fired multiple rounds toward the victims.

The department says suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound through an alley.

Officers conducted a search of the area and interviewed witnesses, though no additional information was obtained.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

