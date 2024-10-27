Community celebrates 60th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade

Thousands of people gathered Sunday for Palm Desert’s 60th Annual Golf Cart Parade, a cherished event for residents.

The event offers fun for the whole family, including a kid zone, food vendors, beer gardens, and a marching band.

For Coachella Valley’s Gloria Bonillas, the day is about more than the parade—it’s a celebration of family.

“I have the energy to walk and follow him all the way to the end," Bonillas said. "To see my grandson."

Others shared similar pride.

“My daughter is in the ROTC, and she’s right in front,” said Cameron Chaney. “It’s awesome.”

With the theme “Diamonds of the Desert,” this year’s parade, hosted by the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce, brought together hundreds of businesses, schools and golf carts along El Paseo.

Organizers say the event builds bonds between businesses and the community.

“This is what the community needs,” said Rolie Ignacio, referencing the unifying power of the event, "Especially amid all the politics going on."

With elections around the corner, local candidates also took part, encouraging attendees to get out and vote.

News Channel 3 and Telemundo 15 joined in the festivities, with crews participating in the parade, sharing the joy and spirit of this long-standing tradition.