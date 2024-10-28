Borissov appears winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov appears to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the country’s central electoral commission said. With 98% of the ballots counted by early Monday, results showed the GERB party receiving 26.5% of the vote, nearly 12 percentage points more than the pro-Western reformist bloc led by the We Continue the Change party. Seven other parties also appear to have gained seats in the 240-seat chamber, according to the latest results. In his first comment after the vote, Borissov described his party’s victory as “categorical” and said that he was ready to compromise to form a coalition with all other parties except the far-right Vazrazhdane.

