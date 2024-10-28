Deputies conduct financial crimes investigation over teacher’s alleged misuse of CVUSD funds
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is continuing a financial crimes investigation involving a teacher's alleged misuse of Coachella Valley Unified School District funds.
The investigation began on Oct. 15, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said there is no threat to staff or students. There was no word on whether any arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing, the Sheriff's Office noted.
On Monday, CVUSD released a statement on the investigation, confirming that the investigation is being handled by the Sheriff's Office, not the district itself.
Details were limited, however, CVUSD officials said they intend to fully cooperate with law enforcement.
"The District has received a number of media inquiries concerning an investigation of a Coachella Valley Unified School District Teacher.
This investigation is being conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s department and not by the Coachella Valley Unified School District. Ordinarily, the District does not comment on personnel matters or any active investigations. However, given that the information concerning the investigation is being requested by the media, a brief response is warranted.
To that end, the District confirms that there is an open investigation and intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout this process. We are, however, unable to provide any additional information at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy rights of those involved.
The District's legal counsel has advised that the District is unable to provide any additional information concerning this investigation by the Riverside County Sheriffs.
In addition, the Coachella Valley Unified School District will continue to always provide reliable and factual information. Thank you for your time and cooperation."
Sincerely, Cindy Harrison Director Emergency Operations & Public Information