Deputies conduct financial crimes investigation over teacher’s alleged misuse of CVUSD funds

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is continuing a financial crimes investigation involving a teacher's alleged misuse of Coachella Valley Unified School District funds.

The investigation began on Oct. 15, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said there is no threat to staff or students. There was no word on whether any arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing, the Sheriff's Office noted.

On Monday, CVUSD released a statement on the investigation, confirming that the investigation is being handled by the Sheriff's Office, not the district itself.

Details were limited, however, CVUSD officials said they intend to fully cooperate with law enforcement.