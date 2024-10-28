Harris is speaking at the same spot where Trump fanned anger on Jan. 6, 2021. Here’s what happened

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris is giving an election speech Tuesday from the same location where Republican Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Harris chose the spot to draw a contrast between her vision for the country and Trump’s continued lies about the 2020 election and the risks she says his return to the White House would pose for the nation. In 2021, Trump told supporters who gathered at the grassy Ellipse to go to the Capitol, where the presidential election votes were being certified. Rioters there stormed the Senate chamber and ransacked Capitol offices.

