Majority of substance abusers begin at young age, health expert say

According to National Institutes of Health, recent estimates indicate that the majority (74.0%) of substance abusers admitted in treatment center began substance use at the age of 17 or younger and 10.2% initiated use at the age of 11 or younger.

One of the efforts to combat this is Red Ribbon Week, an alcohol, tobacco, smoking, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October in the United States.

School districts across the country are holding spirit days and assemblies, including CVUSD.

