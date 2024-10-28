Nicholas Gonzalez named new director of Park and Recreation for Palm Springs

The city of Palm Springs has a new director of Parks and Recreation.

Nicholas Gonzalez was named the new director of the department on Monday. Gonzalez will begin his new position on Monday, Dec. 9.

Gonzalez works as the city of Ontario’s Recreation and Community Services Director, a position he's held since 2020. He has worked for the city of Ontario for 13 years.

He started out as an intern with the City of Ontario’s Economic Development Agency in 2012 -- and worked his way up to Administrative Analyst in the City Manager’s Office. In 2018 he was promoted to Community Life & Culture Officer, overseeing major citywide special events, arts and culture initiatives

Palm Springs officials touted Gonzalez's extensive experience in recreational and community services, as well as his strong operational background and leadership skills.

During his time in Ontario, he oversaw six Ontario community centers, a senior center, programming in more than 30 parks, a municipal golf course, management of a $17.5 million annual budget, and 37 full time and 300 part-time employees.

“Nicholas Gonzalez’s experience in capital projects, master planning and overseeing special events will serve the city extremely well. He is also familiar with Palm Springs and loves our community,” said Stiles, “I am confident his training and qualifications will help him make a positive impact at Palm Springs Parks and Recreation and we are delighted to welcome him to the executive management team.”

Gonzalez holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of La Verne and is an active member of several professional organizations, including the California Park & Recreation Society and the National Recreation and Park Association.

“I’m honored to have been selected to lead the team at Palm Springs Parks and Recreation and I’m looking forward to meeting the Staff and connecting with the community,” said Gonzalez, “Palm Spring prides itself as being one of the most welcoming and inclusive communities in the nation, and I am beyond excited to come work for a city that shares my values and vision.”

In his spare time Gonzalez loves travel and is a proud parent to his canine “Forever Friend” friend Jessie, a miniature pinscher.