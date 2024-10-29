Democrats are leaning on celebrity star power. Will it matter?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris has Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Donald Trump has Kid Rock, Waka Flocka Flame and Hulk Hogan. As the 2024 campaign whirls into its final week, Democrats are noticeably leaning on their star power advantage. They’re calling on a diverse range of celebrities to endorse Harris, invigorate audiences and, they hope, spur people to head to the ballot box. The advantage often means raucous, fiery events in the closing days of a Democratic campaign. But history — namely Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign — highlights how the energy at those events can sometimes paper over broader issues with a campaign.

