Four in custody after suspect runs from deputies in Rancho Mirage

Deputies have taken four people into custody after a suspect ran from police in Rancho Mirage Tuesday morning.

The incident started on the 34000 block of Rebecca Way. Deputies were called to the area after a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by three subjects.

Deputies detained two subjects, but one ran from the area, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies conducted a search of the area for the subject. They were located at an apartment complex in Rancho Mirage.

