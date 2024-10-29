Man standing trial alongside rapper Young Thug accepts plea deal

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the five co-defendants standing trial alongside the rapper Young Thug has accepted a plea deal with prosecutors. Quamarvious Nichols pleaded guilty Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court to a single violation of Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop murder and weapons charges. Jury selection in Atlanta for the sprawling gang and racketeering trial began in January 2023, and prosecutors began presenting their case last November. Young Thug, a Grammy winner whose given name is Jeffery Williams, is charged with racketeering violations as well as gang, drug and gun crimes.

