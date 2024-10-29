Palm Springs and Desert Community College District reach agreement to end dispute over COD West Valley Campus

College of the Desert and the city of Palm Springs reached an agreement that officials said reaffirms the College’s commitment to building the long-delayed West Valley campus.

City and college officials added that the agreement also settles both a dispute related to a College-owned parcel of land and a California Public Records Act lawsuit, originally filed by the city in Sept. 2022. The lawsuit was originally over the plans for the West Valley Campus, which dates back to over a decade.

Officials touted that the resolution, which involves no admission of wrongdoing by either party, underscores a renewed level of collaboration and community engagement between the College and the City.

“We are pleased with this resolution and look forward to strengthening our partnership with the City of Palm Springs,” said Laura Hope, the College’s Interim Superintendent/President. “This agreement allows us to refocus our primary efforts to serving students and advancing the Palm Springs Campus project, a critical element of our shared vision for the region.”

Plans for the Palm Springs campus date back to 2004, when voters approved bond measure B to direct funds to help the College build and maintain new facilities. The bond measure amounted to $346.5 million.

In 2016, Measure CC was also approved for similar purposes, adding another $577.8 million.

The measures were approved with the understanding that a campus would be built in Palm Springs and other communities.

The campus was originally set to be built on land donated by Palm Springs to the college along Indian Canyon Drive and Tramview Way. The planned location of the campus was later changed. In 2019, the college acquired the old Palm Springs Mall on S Farrell Drive and E Baristo Road as the new site of the campus.

The city's lawsuit came about in late 2021 when the city of Palm Springs began making requests for public records regarding the expected campus. The college produced responsive documentation productions, but the City, at the time, disputed the level of response.

Officials said this agreement puts those disputes to rest and reiterates the college’s commitment for the completion of a $405.7 million dollar Palm Springs Campus. The agreement also means that the city will release any interest it has to property on the land donated to the college in 2010. If the college fails to complete the campus as promised, the city will be able to acquire the north Palm Springs property at no cost.

“This settlement marks a positive step forward, allowing us to continue working closely with the College to benefit all of the stakeholders in the Coachella Valley,” said Scott Stiles, city manager of Palm Springs

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held for the West Valley Campus on Nov. 14. The campus is scheduled to open fall 2027. Officials said the campus will provide programs tailored to equip students with the skills necessary for success in the regional workforce while also facilitating seamless university transfers.

Key offerings will include hospitality, culinary arts, casino management, digital media, entertainment, healthcare education, and sustainable technology.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the campus.