Teachers association president under financial crimes investigation for alleged misuse of CVUSD funds

KESQ News Channel 3 has confirmed the name of a Coachella Valley Unified School District teacher under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Carissa Carrera is a teacher for the district and also serves as the Coachella Valley Teachers Association's President.

Neither the Sheriff's Department nor the district has officially named Carrera as a subject of the investigation but News Channel 3 has confirmed the information of high public interest independently.

The Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3 on Monday it was conducting a financial crimes investigation involving a teacher's alleged misuse of district funds but did not detail the alleged abuse.

We reached out to other CVTA board members for comment. CVTA Treasurer, Joshua Nebgen responded with a personal statement saying teachers don't have access to district funds.

Nebgen said, "... if a mistake was made it would have been with the CVUSD District Office."

Nebgen added that the allegations are, "a transparent attempt to stop CVTA's political actions and to discredit and defame union leadership."

"Our president is the most vocal advocate for our students and our members and I’m sad to say that we expected the district to do something like this," Nebgen said.

"This will not stop our work advocating for students and teachers, nor will it stop our political work to advocate for school board members who place fiscal responsibility and student education and wellbeing above personal agendas and self-enrichment," Nebgen added.

District Administrators said in a statement Monday they intend to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage and updates as we get them.