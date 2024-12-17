CVUSD teacher back at work after being cleared in financial crimes investigation

A Coachella Valley Unified School District teacher is back at work a month after being cleared of wrongdoing in a financial crimes investigation.

Carissa Carrera was placed on leave in October while the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office conducted a financial crimes investigation regarding the district's funds.

Carrera was cleared after the Sheriff's Office determined that the claims were "unfounded." Carrera's attorney, Megan Jacinto-Beaman, told News Channel 3 that Carrera was exonerated in Nov. 18, however, she remained on leave for nearly a month after for unknown reasons.

Last week, News Channel 3 spoke with CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza, who said as of Dec. 10 the district had not received investigators' findings.

Beaman-Jacinto confirmed that Carrera was notified on Tuesday that the district was ending her administrative leave and she would be returning to work.

Carrera is a teacher for the district and also serves as president of the Coachella Valley Teachers Association.