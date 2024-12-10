Skip to Content
CVUSD teacher remains on leave, claims of misuse of funds “unfounded”

Published 11:29 AM

Continuing coverage on an investigation into Coachella Valley Unified School District teacher, Carissa Carrera.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office had announced their investigation discovered allegations of misuse of funds to be "unfounded," but Carrera remains on leave

Dr. Frances Esparza, CVUSD superintendent, says Carrera will remain on administrative leave "until the case is closed and the findings are shared with the school district."

As of Dec. 10, Esparza says that information has not been shared.

"No, I have not received any documentation or report from the investigating entity or the detective. We are continuing to wait patiently on receiving information on this case."

Dr. Frances Esparza, CVUSD superintendent

News Channel 3 is awaiting confirmation from Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

