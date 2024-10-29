Trump’s social media company is now worth more than Musk’s X after recent surge in stock price

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s Truth Social is now worth more than Elon Musk’s X. That’s thanks to a recent run-up in the shares of the parent company of the former president’s social media platform. Trump Media & Technology Group is now valued at over $10 billion after its shares more than quadrupled since late September. Meanwhile, X Holdings is valued at around $9.4 billion, based on the most recent value the investment group Fidelity assigned to its stake in the company formerly known as Twitter. Musk has become one of Trump’s biggest supporters in his bid for re-election.

