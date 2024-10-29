Two closing arguments show the stark choice between Trump and Harris

NEW YORK (AP) — In the shadow of the White House, Kamala Harris is vowing to put country over party. Inside a New York City sports arena, Trump called his Democratic opponent “a train wreck who has destroyed everything in her path.” Trump’s allies also labeled Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and said Harris, who would be the first woman president, had begun her career as a prostitute. Two nights and 200 miles apart, the presidential candidates’ dueling closing arguments outlined in stark terms the choice U.S. voters face on Nov. 5 as they weigh two very different visions of leadership and America’s future. Voters will decide which vision they prefer in just six days.

