Banning UNRWA will lead to a vacuum and more suffering for Palestinians, the agency’s chief says

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency caring for Palestinian refugees says that newly passed Israeli laws effectively banning its activities in Israel will leave a vacuum that will cost more lives and create further in Gaza and the West Bank. Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA, told The Associated Press an in interview on Wednesday that the laws are “ultimately against the Palestinians themselves,” denying them a provider of lifesaving services, education and health care. He said the agency is looking for “creative ways to keep our operation going.” Israel alleges that Hamas and other militants have infiltrated the agency. UNRWA says it purges any staffers found to belong to militant groups.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.