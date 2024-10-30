Skip to Content
Community programs keep kids out of trouble following Desert Hot Springs minor shooting

Published 10:33 AM

Following a violent night in Desert Hot Springs where a minor was shot at Mission Springs Park Tuesday night, local outreach programs are making their presence known in communities in need.

The shooting comes on the heels of multiple violent crimes involving minors this season.

Earlier this week, a two teens were arrested for the deadly shooting of a Coachella man in August.

Two weeks ago, two juveniles were hurt in a shooting in Downtown Palm Springs during the VillageFest street fair.

Tonight at 6, KESQ digs deeper into how local outreach programs are working with families to keep children out of trouble after school.

