Juvenile and 18-year-old arrested for murder of Coachella man

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested for the murder of a Coachella man in August, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

18-year-old Isaac Gonzalez was found dead on August 28, 2024 when Thermal Sheriff's located him in the area of Calle Rojo and Calle Camachothe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say they arrested 18-year-old Fabian Diaz and a 17-year-old juvenile male for Gonzalez's murder on Friday, which was believed to be gang-related.

Sheriff's say the arrest was conducted with the assistance of the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau, Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force and the Riverside District Attorney's Gang Impact Team.

Diaz was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for murder, robbery and conspiracy. The juvenile suspect, who's name is being withheld, was also booked into juvenile hall for murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Officials continue to investigate this case and ask anyone with information to contact Investigator D. Robertson or Investigator J. Newby at 951-955-2777.

