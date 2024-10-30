Four Coachella Valley Organizations to Share $4.5M in Donations

The Inland Empire Community Foundation announced a $4.5 million donation, which will be transferred to four organizations in the Coachella Valley.

The funds come from the estate of Jane Lykken Hoff, a Palm Springs horsewoman, philanthropist and namesake of an eponymous endowment fund who died in December at age 103.

It's the largest gift the IECF has received, according to a spokesperson.

"We are deeply honored to receive this remarkable gift from Jane Lykken Hoff's estate,'' IECF President Michelle Decker said in a statement. "Jane's commitment to philanthropy has made a lasting impact in our region, and this donation will enable us to further her vision by funding organizations that she loved and that uplift our communities in Coachella Valley."

The donation will be split among the College of the Desert Foundation, Palm Springs Historical Society, Palm Springs Public Library Foundation and PBS Socal, according to the IECF.

The money will be used to fund veterans and nursing students scholarships at College of the Desert and support programming costs at the other organizations.

"Jane believed in the power of community,'' Katherine and Greg Hough, executors of Hoff's estate, said in a statement. "This gift ensures that her passion for giving back will continue to inspire future generations."

More information about the IECF can be found at iegives.org.