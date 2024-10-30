Imperial Irrigation District announces $18.3 million electrical grid grant

Imperial Irrigation District officials are celebrating the awarding of an $18.3 million grant to modernize the electrical grid in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys.

With matching funds from the district, a combined $36.7 million will be allocated to establish an Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) aimed at strengthening the power infrastructure for 165,000 customers across the Imperial Valley and part of the Coachella Valley, according to an IID statement.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Indio, joined IDD officials Tuesday to announce the awarding of the grant.

"As the Representative for California's 25th Congressional district, I have seen firsthand the need to modernize and strengthen the electric grid, especially with the extreme heat our communities face,'' Ruiz said in a statement. "Today's press conference marks the beginning of a more modern and reliable electric grid that will directly benefit 48 disadvantaged communities and provide good paying local jobs.''

The grant money comes from the Department of Energy. The ADMS will "automate fault management and system optimization,'' allowing staff to identify and repair grid issues more quickly to decrease outage lengths, according to officials. The project also "lays the foundation" for future technological advances, as IID officials look toward long-term energy breakthroughs, the statement said.

Across the five-year project period, the IID announced its intention to hire six full-time workers, 18 contract workers and summer interns in collaboration with local stakeholders and unions.

The district also said it plans to collaborate with Riverside County groups, including the Quechan Indian Tribe, Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians and local municipalities, throughout the project.

"We are incredibly grateful to the [Department of Energy] and everyone who supported our grant application,'' IID Board Chairman Alex Cardenas said in a statement. "The ADMS project will significantly boost our ability to improve power restoration, integrate renewable energy and bolster grid reliability."