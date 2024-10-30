Incendiary devices that burned ballot boxes carried ‘Free Gaza’ messages, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Incendiary devices found at the scene of ballot drop box fires in Portland, Oregon, and nearby Vancouver, Washington, this week were marked with the words “Free Gaza,” according to a law enforcement official. A third device placed at a different drop box in Vancouver earlier this month also carried the phrases “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine,” said the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation. Authorities are searching for the identity of the person responsible for the attacks. Hundreds of ballots at a Vancouver drop box were damaged or destroyed Monday when the box’s fire suppression system didn’t work as intended.

