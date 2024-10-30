McDonald’s E. coli case count rises as federal officials inspect an onion grower
AP Health Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are reporting more cases of E. coli poisoning as they trace the supply of onions that are the leading culprit behind the outbreak. The onions were served on Quarter Pounder hamburgers at hundreds of McDonald’s locations and were distributed by Taylor Farms, a food supplier with a processing plant in Colorado. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that it is inspecting the company’s Colorado facility as well as a farm in Washington state. According to the latest government update, 90 people fell ill and 27 were hospitalized.