Spanish authorities report multiple victims from flash flooding

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities say there were multiple victims after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways. The regional president of eastern Valencia said Wednesday it was still too early to give an exact figure of the dead, with many people still missing. National broadcaster RTVE said 13 bodies were recovered in Valencia, citing the Civil Guard. Rainstorms on Tuesday caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain. The storms are forecast to continue through Thursday.

