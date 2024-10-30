Skip to Content
News

Spanish authorities report multiple victims from flash flooding

By
Published 1:00 AM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities say there were multiple victims after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways. The regional president of eastern Valencia said Wednesday it was still too early to give an exact figure of the dead, with many people still missing. National broadcaster RTVE said 13 bodies were recovered in Valencia, citing the Civil Guard. Rainstorms on Tuesday caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain. The storms are forecast to continue through Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content