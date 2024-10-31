Halloween celebrations kick off across Coachella Valley

It's expected to be a busy night in Palm Springs.

Several people are celebrating Halloween in Palm Springs at VillageFest at the annual Halloween Spook-tacular.

The celebration festivities include a youth costume contest that starts at 7 p.m. and trick-or-treating with VillageFest vendors and downtown merchants according to Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police and Fire Departments will also be on hand with games and candy.

In addition, SunLine Transit will provide a “Haunted Bus.”

VillageFest hours this fall are 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado roads.

Palm Springs Pride begins Thursday on Arenas District from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Spook-tacular isn't the only celebration in the Coachella Valley, there are several happening throughout the desert.

