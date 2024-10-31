PS Airport unveiling new concourse signage, what it means for travelers

Palm Springs International's Regional Jet Concourse will no longer go by that name.

The airport and Agua Caliente Casinos announced late 2023 a new naming rights sponsorship. The RJ Concourse will now be renamed as Agua Caliente Concourse.

The airport is holding an unveiling ceremony Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11:30 AM.

Agua Caliente Casinos is paying the airport $1.433 million for the renaming deal. The deal will also create advertising opportunities and activation space.

According to airport officials, the goal is to create an immersive and engaging passenger experience.

