Survivors of deadly collapse at Georgia dock seek state’s help for funerals, counseling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Survivors of a deadly walkway collapse at a state-operated ferry dock in Georgia say state officials should help them pay for funerals for the seven people killed as well as medical bills and counseling for those who lived. Lawmakers on Georgia’s Senate Urban Affairs Committee heard Thursday from four people who were at the dock on Sapelo Island when a metal gangway collapsed Oct. 19, sending dozens plunging into the water. Yvonne Brockington of Jacksonville, Florida, spoke to the committee from a hospital bed where she is recovering after breaking both legs. She said: “The state of Georgia owes us more than resources.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.